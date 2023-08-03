CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Pro Controller Back in Stock on Amazon

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 3, 2023
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Switch Pro controller has been highly sought after by fans since its announcement. Despite being out of stock for a while, Amazon has now restocked the popular item. The controller is available for $63.97, a discount from its original price of $74.99. Plus, you’ll receive free shipping with your purchase.

The only difference is that the seller is Amazon Japan, so the packaging will be in Japanese and it may take a bit longer to arrive. However, rest assured that the controller is fully compatible with US Nintendo Switch consoles.

In addition to the Pro controller, there are other Tears of the Kingdom-themed goodies available. The Collector and Standard edition game guides are currently on sale at Amazon for $26.99 and $19.69 respectively. You can also find a variety of Zelda amiibo still available.

If you haven’t purchased the game itself yet, now is the perfect time to do so. Both Amazon and Walmart are offering the game at discounted prices of $56.94 and $56.99 respectively. This saves you over $10 on the game, so take advantage of the sale before prices go back up.

For more Nintendo Switch deals, check out our comprehensive breakdown of the best Nintendo Switch deals. Apart from the mentioned items, you’ll also find deals on microSD cards, other Switch controllers, and more. We’ve also got information on bundle deals like Best Buy’s Buy 2, Get 1 Free sale on Switch games for My Best Buy Plus and Total members.

Please note that the author of this article, Hannah Hoolihan, is a freelance writer who collaborates with the Guides and Commerce teams at IGN.

