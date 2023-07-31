Fans Await Liam Hemsworth’s Arrival as Geralt in The Witcher Fourth Season

Fans of The Witcher are buzzing after a tumultuous week. Henry Cavill’s departure from the Netflix show has left audiences eager for what’s to come with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt in the upcoming fourth season. While the exact reason for Cavill’s departure remains unknown, rumors suggest it may be due to creative differences with the writers.

The final moments of Cavill’s character are shrouded in secrecy, but it’s safe to say that fans were left underwhelmed by the lackluster and somewhat messy season finale. Despite the challenges faced by the show, there is good news for fans who haven’t yet ventured into the world of The Witcher video game series.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now enjoy a four-hour free trial of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This newly available trial is a tempting offer, especially considering the rising prices of games. By sampling the game through this trial period, players can ensure their enjoyment before committing to a purchase.

For those wondering if The Witcher 3 can be enjoyed without playing the previous entries in the series, the answer is a resounding yes. While a familiarity with the characters and lore from the earlier games may enhance the experience, The Witcher 3 serves as a solid entry point for new players.

However, it’s important to note that the game does have a slow start. Many consider The Witcher 3 to be one of the best RPGs of all time, but it may take some time to fully appreciate its brilliance. Fortunately, the four-hour trial provides ample opportunity to get a taste of what the game has to offer.

As fans eagerly anticipate Liam Hemsworth’s portrayal of Geralt in the upcoming season, this free trial offers the perfect opportunity to immerse oneself in the world of The Witcher and see what all the fuss is about.