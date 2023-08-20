CityLife

Digital Watermark Tool Designed to Stop Illegal IPTV Services

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 20, 2023
A software company called castLabs has developed a unique digital watermarking tool that has the potential to effectively prevent illegal IPTV services. Based in Burbank, California, castLabs has created a technology that utilizes single-frame forensic watermarking to safeguard digital content from pirate streams. What sets this tool apart is its ability to protect each frame with an embedded watermark that is so precise, it can even work with a screenshot or photograph.

While other watermark protections already exist, they typically only cover a portion of the content, allowing pirates to bypass detection by cropping the video or obstructing parts of the content to hide the watermark. In addition, blurred or distorted images have been able to go undetected. castLabs’ tool, however, can identify protected content in every frame, regardless of angles, distance, or distortion.

Michael Stattman, co-founder of castLabs, expressed pride in offering a groundbreaking technology that can extract watermark information from a single phone camera photo of a playing video, even if the frame is distorted or partially blocked. Stattman believes that this breakthrough not only provides an additional layer of security for content owners and rights holders but also sets a new standard in content protection.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been cracking down on pirated content through collaborations with internet providers. Despite these efforts, illegal IPTV services continue to emerge as companies face legal battles against them. castLabs’ watermarking tool has the potential to effectively halt all illegal streams without the need to comb through every individual service.

The watermark serves as an alert to content owners that their work is being misused and assists in identifying unauthorized users. It also allows for tracing the embedded watermark to find the source of pirated content, whether it be video, photo, scripts, or documents. The tool can immediately disable the stream and create a digital trail that can be used as evidence in legal disputes.

