The Walking Dead: Destinies – A New Adventure Game Based on the TV Series

AMC and GameMill Entertainment have joined forces to create a new choose-your-own-adventure-style action game called The Walking Dead: Destinies. This game allows players to “rewrite the story” of AMC’s live-action adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s zombie comic.

The gameplay of The Walking Dead: Destinies will include third-person action sequences where players can control characters and set pieces from the TV show. Additionally, players will have the ability to alter the decisions made by the show’s writers, leading to different outcomes in the story.

Spanning the first four seasons of The Walking Dead TV series, players will experience the story-altering decisions in various iconic locations such as Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and the fortified town of Woodbury. The game will also address the cliffhanger ending of Season 4, where the survivors are trapped at Terminus.

A trailer for the game showcases characters like Rick, Daryl, and Glenn, with the promise that many other familiar faces from the TV show will make appearances. The developer behind The Walking Dead: Destinies is Flux Games, known for their work on the Cobra Kai games for GameMill.

The game is being developed for multiple platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. While the TV series may have concluded after 11 seasons, The Walking Dead franchise continues with various spinoffs, including The Walking Dead: Dead City, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, and The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, featuring the return of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira as Rick and Michonne.