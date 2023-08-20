CityLife

The Walking Dead Destinies: All You Need to Know About the Upcoming Video Game

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 20, 2023
Gamemill Entertainment and AMC have collaborated to bring fans The Walking Dead Destinies, an exciting new video game set in the popular zombie-themed franchise. Scheduled for release on November 14, 2023, the game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

The Walking Dead Destinies is a third-person game that follows the first four seasons of the hit AMC television show. Players will have the opportunity to make decisions that will shape the narrative and determine the fate of the characters. The game allows players to “weave their own paths” by deciding who lives and dies.

The game features a diverse roster of characters, including fan favorites like Rick Grimes, Shane, Michonne, Carol, and Daryl. Each character comes with their own unique abilities, adding depth and variety to the gameplay experience.

In The Walking Dead Destinies, players will embark on a journey as Rick Grimes, starting in a hospital surrounded by the undead. From there, they must assemble allies and navigate through iconic locations from the TV series, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury.

The game’s official announcement trailer, released on August 17, provides a glimpse into the intense and immersive gameplay. It showcases the harrowing challenges players will face as they fight their way through the walker apocalypse.

Priced at $49.99, The Walking Dead Destinies promises to offer an engaging and thrilling gaming experience for fans of the franchise. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated video game as more information becomes available.

(Note: All personal information, contact information, sources, and quotes have been removed from the article, as per the provided instructions.)

