The Walking Dead: Destinies – Reshaping the Story of the Hit TV Show

GameMill Entertainment and AMC have partnered to develop a new game in The Walking Dead universe called The Walking Dead: Destinies. This upcoming third-person, narrative-driven action-adventure game allows players to make choices that will reshape the story of seasons 1-4 of the popular TV show.

The game is being developed for all major platforms, including PC via Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Players will initially assume the role of Rick Grimes and explore iconic locations from the show, such as the Greene farm, the prison, Woodbury, and Atlanta.

One of the most exciting aspects of The Walking Dead: Destinies is the ability to make pivotal decisions during key moments in the game. These decisions have the potential to alter the fate of certain characters, allowing players to forge their own unique path through the series’ events. The outcome may differ from what fans have seen in the original TV show.

Over a dozen characters from the AMC TV show will be included in The Walking Dead: Destinies. Players will have the opportunity to control characters like Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl, and more. Each character possesses their own set of unique abilities, and players must manage limited resources, including a variety of weapons like bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows.

The expected price of The Walking Dead: Destinies is $49.99, offering fans a chance to immerse themselves in the gripping post-apocalyptic world of The Walking Dead. With its engaging gameplay and the ability to reshape the story, this game is sure to capture the attention of both die-hard fans and newcomers alike. Get ready to embark on a thrilling and unpredictable journey through the zombie-infested world of The Walking Dead.