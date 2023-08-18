CityLife

The Walking Dead: Destinies Trailer Released

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 18, 2023
The first trailer for The Walking Dead: Destinies has been released after being leaked earlier this week. The trailer invites players to begin their journey as Rick Grimes, waking up alone in a hospital surrounded by the dead. Players will have the opportunity to assemble allies and fight their way through the walker apocalypse across iconic locations from The Walking Dead, including Atlanta, the Greene family farm, the prison, and Woodbury.

The game offers crucial choice-driven moments where players can shape the destiny of their team of characters from the series. Players will have the power to decide whether to stay on the course of history or forge their own path through the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead. The trailer describes the game as a combination of heroes and villains, living and dead, giving players the ultimate decision-making authority.

Some of the features of the game include altering the story of The Walking Dead by weaving your own path through the series’ events, engaging in third-person action to slay hordes of walkers using a variety of melee and ranged weapons, assembling your dream team from over twelve iconic characters from the series, managing limited resources, scavenging for weapons and ammo, and experiencing the tension of defending your camp, rescuing survivors, and fighting through stealth and all-out combat.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is set to release on November 14 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Its price is set at $49.99. The game promises an immersive and thrilling experience for fans of The Walking Dead franchise, allowing them to navigate their own path in the zombie-filled world.

