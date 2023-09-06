Google Rolls Out Android 14 Beta 5.3 with Bug Fixes

Google has released Android 14 Beta 5.3, the latest update for eligible Pixel smartphones. The update includes several bug fixes, particularly addressing issues with the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. Notably, this update retains the August security patch version. While Google has not announced the official release date for the stable Android 14 update, a recent report suggests it has been pushed back to early October.

Among the bug fixes in Android 14 Beta 5.3, the UPB5.230623.009 build specifically tackles various issues related to the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet. For example, it resolves a problem where the taskbar would become invisible during certain interactions. Additionally, it addresses a bug that caused irregular wallpaper animations. Apart from these fixes, the update also improves system stability and performance on the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet.

The release notes for Android 14 Beta 5.3 include a comprehensive list of fixes, such as resolving app crashes after CallStyle notifications, fixing call and carrier service interruptions, and resolving inefficient CPU restrictions on background apps. Other fixes mentioned include issues with SurfaceFlinger that impacted system performance, misalignment of the interface layout while customizing the Home screen, and a clock flickering issue on the lock screen.

Users enrolled in the Android 14 beta can access the update by going to Settings > System > System update. Despite rumors of a delay in the stable Android 14 release, Google is clearly committed to ensuring a smooth user experience by addressing any last-minute issues. Consequently, the stable release is anticipated to arrive without any major hitches.

In addition to the software update, Google’s Pixel Fold is making waves in the foldable phone market. Equipped with a large folding screen, it offers users a spacious display for enhanced app viewing and multitasking. With top-notch camera capabilities and AI software for superb photography and editing features, the Pixel Fold stands out as a top contender among foldable phones.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]