Upcoming vivo X100 Pro to Feature Impressive Telephoto Camera

A recent leak has shed light on the periscope module of the upcoming vivo X100 Pro. The leak, coming from Digital Chat Station, reveals that the Pro model will boast a 100mm periscope lens with a wide f/2.5 aperture, specifically designed for low-light shooting. This module will be equipped with the OmniVision OV64B, a 64MP 1/2” sensor that supports 4-in-1 binning and native 2x digital crop.

In addition to this, vivo has partnered with Zeiss and will incorporate Vario-Apo-Sonnar lenses into the X100 Pro. The main sensor, custom-made by Sony, will be a 53MP 1/1.43” sensor.

The X100 series is expected to feature three models: the vivo X100 and X100 Pro, which will likely be released in November, and the vivo X100 Pro+, slated for early 2024. Leaked specifications have revealed that the global version of the X100 will utilize the Dimensity 9300 chipset.

The Pro+ model is expected to offer enhanced camera capabilities compared to the regular Pro. It is rumored to sport a 200MP telephoto camera, a 1” IMX989 for the main camera, and a combination of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a custom V3 ISP chip for image processing.

Meanwhile, iQOO, another sub-brand of vivo, is also working on a telephoto camera similar to the X100 Pro. The iQOO 12 Pro is reported to feature the same OV64B sensor for its 5x periscope, along with a new 50MP OV50H sensor. The regular iQOO 12 is expected to use the same main sensor but may forego the periscope. Both models are said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

These developments demonstrate vivo’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone photography, providing users with powerful telephoto capabilities and superior low-light performance.

