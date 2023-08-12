The Evolution of Video Chat: From Hype to Utility

Three years ago, video chat was hailed as a revolutionary way to work, but in reality, it only brought slightly better video quality. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced people to rely on video chat for work, school, and socializing, leading to a surge of interest in apps and platforms that promised to make video calls more engaging.

Several companies introduced features to enhance video communication. Meta launched 50-person Messenger Rooms, while Houseparty and Marco Polo gained popularity for video messaging. Hopin aimed to recreate the experience of in-person conferences virtually, and Mmhmm added fun effects to video calls. Snap Camera allowed users to add filters to their video calls, and Verizon acquired BlueJeans to enter the video conferencing market.

Zoom emerged as a dominant player, gaining widespread usage and even becoming a verb. It expanded its offerings and partnered with Meta’s Horizon Workrooms VR platform. However, with the return to in-person gatherings, the video chat market is now dominated by tech giants, and the pace of new and exciting features has slowed down considerably.

While Zoom remains a popular choice for video calls, other apps have struggled. Hopin and Mmhmm have undergone changes, Houseparty was shut down, and Verizon announced the discontinuation of BlueJeans. Snap also shut down Snap Camera.

Zoom and Google Meet are still widely used, but their video calling features have remained largely unchanged since the early days of the pandemic. Google Meet has made improvements and addressed missing features, making it a stable option. Microsoft’s Teams app also offers video conferencing features, although its investment in video chat seems redundant with the presence of Skype.

Despite the lack of significant advancements, there are some promising developments on the horizon. Apple’s upcoming macOS Sonoma will introduce features such as movable bubbles for the user’s face, animated reactions, and the ability to make yourself larger on the screen. Discord’s Activities allow users to play games or watch videos together during video calls. Slack’s video huddles offer a convenient option for impromptu conversations.

However, video chat apps no longer generate the same excitement as before. While Zoom, Google Meet, and Teams are efficient tools with useful features like custom backgrounds and emoji reactions, they have become utilities rather than innovative platforms. Video chat was once hailed as the future, but it has become just another means of communication.