Teams Reveal Downforce and Drag Configurations for Italian Grand Prix at Monza

Teams competing in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza have unveiled their unique downforce and drag configurations in an effort to optimize straight-line speed. Known as the ‘Temple of Speed’ due to its high-speed characteristics, Monza requires teams to prioritize straight-line performance and balance it with the need for downforce.

Red Bull, a team already recognized for its straight-line speed advantage, has developed two rear wing solutions. One version features a trimmed upper flap and a removable Gurney fixed to the trailing edge. The other solution has a more uniform trailing edge with a V-groove cutout in the central section. Trimming the upper flap’s trailing edge compromises its DRS performance but enhances straight-line speed. Red Bull also utilizes a beam wing to balance downforce and drag levels.

Mercedes, another top team, has also opted for a low downforce, low drag rear wing and beam wing combination. The team trims the upper flap of the front wing and uses endplate infill panels to achieve the desired balance between downforce and drag.

Aston Martin has taken a similar approach, trimming the trailing edge of its upper flap and adding a Gurney flap to reduce downforce and drag. Ferrari has designed a circuit-specific rear wing with a flatter mainplane and a large upper flap to maintain the DRS effect. The team has also significantly trimmed the front wing’s upper flap to achieve front-to-rear balance.

McLaren tested different rear and beam wing configurations during practice, with variations in downforce and profile. Alfa Romeo has introduced an intriguing design that combines a flat mainplane with a stepped-back leading edge, similar to Ferrari’s approach. Alpine has employed the same leading-edge configuration seen in previous races, and interestingly, has fixed tufts under the rear wing instead of using flo-viz.

These unique configurations highlight the strategic challenges faced by teams in finding the balance between straight-line speed and downforce. Each team has employed different solutions to optimize their performance on the high-speed straights of the Italian Grand Prix.

Definitions:

– Downforce: The aerodynamic force that pushes a car towards the ground, increasing traction.

– Drag: The resistance encountered by a car moving through the air, which slows it down.

Sources:

– Source article: Formula1.com

– Images: Filip Cleeren, Giorgio Piola