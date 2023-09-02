Teams Adapt Rear Wing Configurations for High-Speed Monza Circuit

In preparation for the high-speed Monza circuit, Formula 1 teams have been making adjustments to their rear wing configurations to optimize straightline speed while maintaining sufficient downforce and balance.

Red Bull has developed two rear wing solutions, one with a trimmed upper flap and a removable Gurney flap, and another with a more uniform trailing edge and a V-groove cutout in the central section. These modifications allow for increased straightline speed, although they may compromise performance when the Drag Reduction System (DRS) is in use. Red Bull also employs a beam wing for additional aerodynamic support between the rear wing and diffuser.

Mercedes, like Red Bull, has opted for a low downforce, low drag rear wing and beam wing combination. The team has trimmed the trailing edge of the upper flap and added endplate infill panels to maintain the necessary balance between downforce and drag. Interestingly, the upper edge of the infill panel has also been trimmed to accommodate the DRS pivot. Mercedes has chosen a single-element beam wing for its configuration.

Aston Martin has focused on reducing downforce and drag with a trimmed trailing edge of the upper flap and the addition of a Gurney flap. Similar to Mercedes, they have also adopted a single-element beam wing.

Ferrari, on the other hand, has developed a circuit-specific rear wing design. It features a flatter mainplane and a large upper flap to maintain the DRS effect. The team has also significantly trimmed the front wing’s upper flap to achieve front-to-rear balance.

McLaren has evaluated different rear wing configurations during practice sessions, opting for a slightly higher downforce configuration with a trimmed upper flap. They have also used an infill panel in the endplate cutout section, a design influence from Alpine.

Alfa Romeo has caught attention with its design, featuring a flat mainplane surface and a stepped-back leading edge, reminiscent of a solution seen earlier this season from Alpine. The team has also implemented swan neck-style twin pillars for wing support.

Alpine, in addition to the leading-edge configuration, has used tufts to understand airflow behavior, a traditional approach compared to other teams’ use of flo-viz.

As teams adapt their rear wing configurations for the Temple of Speed, they seek to strike a balance between high straightline speed and the necessary downforce and aerodynamic performance required for the Monza circuit.

