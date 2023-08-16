The Toyota Supra’s Manual Transmission Option: A Surprising Success

In November 2021, I had the opportunity to drive a bright yellow Toyota Supra for a week, and to my surprise, I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. However, I couldn’t help but think that the car would be even better with a manual transmission. So I made a request to Toyota, urging them to consider offering a manual option for the Supra. To my amazement, less than six months later, Toyota announced that they would be doing just that.

The decision to introduce a manual transmission option for the Toyota Supra seems to have paid off tremendously. Manual transmissions have become increasingly rare, even in performance cars, with the majority of buyers opting for automatic transmissions. This low demand has made it difficult for car manufacturers to justify developing new manual transmissions that only a small number of people would purchase. However, Supra buyers have proven to be an exception.

According to Road & Track, a reputable automotive publication, 47 percent of all Supras sold since the manual option became available have been equipped with a manual transmission. Although this translates to 1,216 cars, it is a significant achievement considering the overall popularity of automatic transmissions. The fact that almost half of Supra buyers have chosen the manual transmission option demonstrates a clear demand for it.

It’s worth emphasizing that the manual Supra has received positive reviews, further adding to its appeal. It is baffling how Toyota initially missed this demand during market research or focus group discussions. Perhaps transmission preferences were not thoroughly assessed for potential Supra buyers. Regardless, the success of the manual transmission option suggests that Toyota may benefit from paying closer attention to feedback from auto enthusiasts and the market.

The introduction of a manual transmission option for the Toyota Supra has proven to be a wise move. It not only caters to the desires of manual transmission enthusiasts but also attracts a significant portion of Supra buyers. This success highlights the importance of listening to customer feedback and being willing to adapt to meet their preferences.