The Rise and Fall of ReiserFS: A Tragic Tale of a Linux File System

The story of ReiserFS, a once promising file system for Linux, took a tragic turn when its creator, Hans Reiser, was charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife. The ReiserFS file system, notable for its innovative features and potential impact on open-source file systems, has now been declared “Obsolete” in the latest Linux 6.6 kernel merge process.

At one point, ReiserFS had the potential to be the next big thing for Linux file systems. It addressed issues with ext2, added journaling, and had faster performance when dealing with large numbers of small files. It garnered industry support and high praise for its stability under power or system failure.

However, Hans Reiser’s arrest had a significant impact on the future of ReiserFS. Reiser abruptly dropped support for ReiserFS and focused on Reiser4, which required a reformat for anyone wanting to upgrade. Questions about the reliability and stability of Reiser4 arose, but Hans Reiser’s murder charge overshadowed any technical concerns.

Despite valiant attempts to establish ReiserFS as a new standard, ext3 became the default due to its known reliability and support for journaling. Interest in maintaining ReiserFS code dwindled, and the future of the file system became uncertain.

Hans Reiser was eventually convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison. His work on ReiserFS was sentenced to obscurity. Now, the file system that once held promise for Linux systems is likely to disappear from the kernel entirely by 2025.

Former Namesys developer Edward Shishkin continues to work on Reiser5 (ReiserFS 5), but the fate of the file system remains uncertain. The tragic events surrounding ReiserFS and its creator serve as a cautionary tale, reminding us of the complex and often tragic intersection of technology and human lives.

Sources:

– [The Sad Tale of Hans Reiser](https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2008/10/reiser-filesystem-may-be-down-for-the-count-after-all/)

– [ReiserFS Now Officially Obsolete](https://www.phoronix.com/scan.php?page=news_item&px=ReiserFS-Observed-Linux-5.6)