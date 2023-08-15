CityLife

August’s Xbox Game Pass: New Additions and Departures

August brings a new batch of games to Xbox Game Pass. Two highly anticipated titles leading the way are The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, an asymmetric multiplayer horror game, and Sea of Stars, a much-awaited RPG.
Joining them is Everspace 2, available on Xbox Series X/S and Cloud. Firewatch will also be available on Console, PC, and Cloud from August 17. Gris will be added on September 5.

On the flip side, several games will be leaving the service on August 31. This includes Black Desert, Commandos 3 – HD Remaster, Immortality, Nuclear Throne, Surgeon Simulator 2, and Tinykin.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers will have the opportunity to explore a range of thrilling and immersive gaming experiences.

Please share your thoughts on this month’s game additions and departures in the comments below!

By Gabriel Botha

