The Texas Chain Saw Massacre Review: A Thrilling and Intense Asymmetrical Multiplayer Game

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where three players take on the role of the Slaughter Family, while four players become the helpless Victims. The goal for the Slaughter Family is to murder the Victims before they can escape. This premise is similar to other successful games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th: The Game.

The game is set just before the events of the original 1974 movie and offers five playable Victims and five playable Family characters. Each character has unique stats and abilities that affect their overall health, stamina, and proficiency. For example, one Victim can reduce sprinting stamina costs, while a Family member can use poison and a cut throat razor.

Playing as a Victim is a tense experience from the start. Each match begins with the Victims tied up in a large basement. The objective is to escape the basement and find a way out of the map. However, Leatherface, the iconic chainsaw-wielding killer, starts in the basement as well, making it an intense and challenging situation. The sound of his chainsaw charging down the halls adds to the thrill.

As a Victim, you must be cautious and avoid making noise, as it attracts the attention of the Family members. Finding tools to unlock the exit doors involves a small mini-game, but it also creates noise, temporarily revealing your location. Your options are to run and hide or fight back using scavenged bones, but these methods only provide temporary relief.

On the Family side, the goal is straightforward: to slaughter the Victims before they can escape. The game offers large maps with multiple exits, requiring the Family players to strategize and coordinate their efforts.

While the game lacks single-player and offline modes, it offers online multiplayer with both public and private lobbies. However, the absence of a tutorial may make it challenging for new players to grasp all the mechanics. Nevertheless, the initial matches can be intense and immersive due to the lack of knowledge, making players feel like real Victims.

In conclusion, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is a simple yet scarily unpredictable asymmetrical multiplayer game. It provides thrilling gameplay for both the Victims and the Slaughter Family, and the unique abilities and risk-versus-reward scenarios add to the intense experience.