Prey Horror Movie Set to Release on Physical Media in October

After its initial debut on Hulu, director Dan Trachtenberg’s highly acclaimed horror movie “Prey” is finally making its way to physical media. The film will be released on 4K and Blu-ray formats on October 3, 2023. Best Buy will also have an exclusive SteelBook version of the release.

Fans of the movie will be thrilled to know that the physical release comes with a host of special features. Viewers can delve behind the scenes with “Making of Prey,” which explores the genesis of the project, the authenticity brought to the story, the rigorous physical training endured by the cast, and the impressive effects work that brought the iconic Predator back to the screen.

Another notable feature is the “Prey FYC Panel With Cast & Crew,” where director Dan Trachtenberg, actor Amber Midthunder, producer Jhane Myers, director of photography Jeff Cutter, film editor Angela M. Catanzaro, and creature effects designer Alec Gillis discuss the movie in a lively panel discussion.

Additionally, fans can enjoy an alternative opening scene with commentary from Dan Trachtenberg, as well as deleted scenes with commentary, such as “Big Warrior, Little Warrior” and “Treetop Chase (pre-vis).” The release also includes an audio commentary option, allowing viewers to watch the movie with insights from Dan Trachtenberg, Amber Midthunder, Jeff Cutter, and Angela M. Catanzaro.

“Prey” stars Amber Midthunder as a Comanche woman who defies gender norms and traditions to become a warrior. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, the story follows the character Naru as she protects her people from a highly evolved alien predator. The film showcases a thrilling and tense showdown between the two adversaries.

To top it all off, “Prey” has received six Emmy Award nominations this year, including “Outstanding TV Movie,” “Writing,” “Directing,” “Editing,” and “Music Composition.” With its gripping plot, stunning visuals, and talented cast and crew, the movie is set to captivate audiences both on-screen and on physical media.