SwitchBot Unveils Curtain 3 with Enhanced Features

SwitchBot has introduced the Curtain 3, a smart curtain controller with improved functionality compared to its predecessor, the Curtain 2. According to the company, the Curtain 3 is quieter and twice as strong as the previous version. Additionally, SwitchBot claims that its new solar panel, which can be purchased separately, will provide “true unlimited battery power,” a feature that the previous panel did not achieve. The Curtain 3 and the SwitchBot Solar Panel 3 will be available for purchase on August 25th at prices of $89.99 (£89.99 / €89.99) and $25.99 (£25.99 / €25.99), respectively.

The Curtain 3 has a weight capacity of up to 36 pounds (16kg), which is more than double the weight limit of the Curtain 2. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy for connectivity, offering a range of up to 80m (262ft) assuming direct line of sight. The controller is compatible with various types of curtain rods, providing flexibility for users.

In terms of noise level, the Curtain 3 emits approximately 45dB of sound from 1m away, similar to the noise level of a suburban neighborhood at night. However, it also features a QuietDrift Mode that reduces the noise to 25dB, equivalent to a human whisper.

The Curtain 3 boasts a slim design, with an increase in length by 30mm compared to its predecessor. SwitchBot states that it is compatible with 99 percent of curtain tracks worldwide and can be obtained in rod rail, U rail, and I rail configurations.

SwitchBot has also introduced the SwitchBot Solar Panel 3, priced at $25.99. The new solar panel offers twice the charging efficiency of its predecessor and requires only three hours of direct sunlight to effectively eliminate the need to manually charge the Curtain 3. However, the battery life of the Curtain 3 remains the same, which is expected to last for up to 8 months on a full charge.

To enhance compatibility, SwitchBot launched the SwitchBot Hub 2 earlier this year. The hub serves as a Matter bridge, enabling Apple Home compatibility for the Curtain 3 and other Bluetooth devices. Without the hub, users can still connect the Curtain 3 to Samsung SmartThings, Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Shortcuts.

SwitchBot is a well-known brand for its user-friendly smart home retrofits. Its product range includes a smart lock retrofit and a button-pressing robot, catering to various automation needs in the home.