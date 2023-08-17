TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones on Sale for $89.97

Not all headphones are created equal, especially when it comes to workout headphones at the gym. A good pair of workout headphones needs to hold up to movement and sweat. The TREBLAB Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones are currently on sale on Amazon.com for just $89.97, a 25% discount from their regular price of $120+.

From the audio brand TREBLAB, known for their line of versatile headphones, earbuds, and speakers, the Z2 Over-Ear Workout Headphones offer great value for their price. These wireless headphones are super lightweight and durable, with a water-resistant and sweat-proof coating that makes them ideal for the gym. The soft padded earcups ensure comfort, while the adjustable headband is flexible and gentle on the head.

The audio quality is big and powerful, and the headphones feature the brand’s “T-Quiet” Active Noise Cancelling technology to block out background noise at the gym. Pairing with Bluetooth is easy, and a single charge provides 35 hours of battery life.

In addition to being great for sports and fitness, these wireless headphones also have a built-in microphone for taking calls at the office. They can be paired with voice assistants like Siri or Alexa for hands-free controls.

This Amazon deal includes the TREBLAB Z2 Sport Over-Ear Headphones, a carrying/storage case, a 3.5mm audio cable, and a micro-USB charging cable. Normally retailing for over $120, you can now get the TREBLAB workout headphones for just $89. Take advantage of this offer on Amazon.