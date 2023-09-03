The Pioneering Metroidvania Game: Exile

Exile, a game released in the eighties for the BBC Micro computer, is one of the most innovative games of that era. Developed by Peter Irvin and Jeremy Smith, Exile introduced features that were not commonly seen in other games at the time. It had realistic gravity and inertia, a procedurally-generated map, non-linear gameplay, advanced AI, and a cohesive world to explore.

The game was a product of the friendship between Irvin, Smith, and Ian Bell, co-author of Elite, another classic space trading game. They were excited about the home computers that were emerging, and Irvin developed a game called Starship Command during his gap year. Smith, on the other hand, created a game called Pirates In Space. After university, they decided to continue working on game development together.

Exile was inspired by arcade games and featured a lone astronaut, Mike Finn, who had to investigate a planet called Phoebus. The player had to navigate through caverns filled with robots and strange creatures to eliminate the main antagonist, Triax, who was seeking revenge for his exile. The game had impressive physics, with object collision, friction, mass variation, wind, and explosive forces affecting movement. The developers also focused on creating immersive gameplay and removed the concept of lives, allowing players to constantly reanimate and continue their adventure.

Exile pushed the limits of what was possible in terms of speed, graphics, and RAM on the BBC Micro computer. Despite the limitations, Irvin and Smith managed to create a game that was groundbreaking and remains one of the greatest games of the eighties.

Sources:

– Captain’s Log Archive

– Peter Irvin