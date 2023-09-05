The Challenges of Space Piracy in Starfield: A Review

In a surprising turn of events, while one player attempts a “land on every planet” run in Bethesda’s Starfield, another player takes on the challenge of a “land on no planets” run. This unique playstyle aims to explore the space elements of the game that are often considered the least enjoyable. Mary Read, a custom character inspired by the infamous 18th-century pirate, embraces the life of an astral freebooter in search of fame and fortune among the stars.

Mary’s journey begins with her starting vessel, the Frontier, as she ventures into the Sol system. Her first encounter is with a drifting Star Parcel freighter near Pluto. After coercing the captain into paying compensation upfront, she plots a surprise attack on the freighter’s Graviton drive. To her astonishment, the supposedly “helpless” ship puts up a fierce defense, forcing Mary to obliterate it before sustaining critical damage.

Undeterred by this unexpected resistance, Mary decides to explore other planets for potential targets. Her next destination is Saturn, where trouble finds her in the form of the United Colonies security forces. Attempting to elude them, she realizes that the encounter feels more like a quest than a routine cargo inspection. However, her attempts to escape are futile, leading to the destruction of her ship.

One of the challenges faced by space pirates in Starfield is the delicate art of hijacking ships without accidentally destroying them. This requires disabling the engines and Graviton drive of the target vessel while avoiding collateral damage. Mary, however, finds it difficult to achieve this balance due to the movement of ships and the confusing navigation and scanner heads-up displays (HUDs) in the game.

Despite numerous setbacks, Mary persists in her pursuit of cosmic skulduggery, continually refining her pirating techniques. She experiments with reducing the power of her weapon systems for more precise attacks, but this proves to leave her outgunned. Throughout her adventures, Mary Read’s space piracy journey serves as an entertaining and challenging experience.

In conclusion, Starfield offers players the opportunity to embrace the life of a space pirate. While the challenges of hijacking ships and mastering combat mechanics can be frustrating, the game provides a unique perspective on the space exploration genre. Whether players choose to explore every planet or avoid landing on any, Starfield offers a captivating experience for all.

