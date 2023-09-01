O2 to Exclusively Provide Network for Sony Xperia 5 V in the UK

O2 has announced that it will be the exclusive network provider for the Sony Xperia 5 V in the UK. While the carrier has not yet released details about contracts, the phone is set to launch on September 28 with a SIM-free price of £850.

One advantage of choosing O2 as your network provider is their split contracts. This means that once you have paid off the cost of the phone, your monthly bill will only cover your voice and data plan. In addition, O2’s data plans will include up to 25GB for roaming within the EU.

O2 customers who choose the Sony Xperia 5 V may also enjoy various perks depending on their selected plan. This includes up to 6 free months of popular services such as Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Audible. Furthermore, O2 offers a Priority service that grants users pre-sale access to tickets and discounted prices for concerts.

If you would like more information on the Sony Xperia 5 V, we recommend checking out our review and video review for a comprehensive overview.

Sources:

– O2

– Sony

Definitions:

– SIM-free: A device that is sold without a SIM card and is not tied to a specific network provider.

– Roaming: The ability to use your mobile device’s voice, data, and messaging services while outside of your home network.

Note: This is a paraphrased summary of the original article’s main points with additional information provided. Original article source and URLs have been omitted.