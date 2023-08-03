Sonos Move 2: Upgraded Portable Speaker with Stereo Sound

Sonos is reportedly preparing to launch the Sonos Move 2, an upgraded version of its original portable speaker. The new speaker is said to feature major improvements, including upgrading from mono to stereo sound. This means that the audio quality of the Move 2 will be significantly better than its predecessor.

In addition to improved sound quality, the battery life of the Move 2 is also expected to see a significant upgrade. While the original Move had a battery life of 10 hours, the Move 2 is said to offer a full 24 hours of playback. This means that users can enjoy all-day parties without worrying about having to plug in the speaker. The power pack will still be replaceable, and reduced idle power consumption will make it more convenient to use the speaker over the course of a weekend.

Smaller but significant upgrades are also expected with the Move 2. Similar to the Sonos Roam, the Move 2 will allow users to share Bluetooth audio across their home. It will also have Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 support, ensuring compatibility with modern devices. The Move 2 will require a USB-C adapter for line-in audio, but the same port can also be used to charge a phone during a camping trip. The IP56 dust and water resistance rating remains the same, providing protection against rain and wind.

The Sonos Move 2 may also feature revised controls, a mic cutoff switch, and a detachable power adapter on the base station. While Google Assistant won’t be available, Alexa and Sonos’ own voice controls will be supported.

The Sonos Move 2 is expected to be launched at the end of September with a price tag of $449, $50 more than its predecessor. However, the added features and portability of the speaker may justify the premium price. With the Move 2, users can enjoy high-quality audio in both their living rooms and the backyard without the need for multiple devices, as long as they are willing to carry the speaker.