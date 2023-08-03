Sonos Move 2: Upgraded Portable Speaker with Stereo Sound

Sonos is reportedly releasing an upgraded version of its original Sonos Move portable speaker. The leaked details suggest that the Sonos Move 2 will come with significant improvements, including an upgrade from mono to stereo sound. This means that the new version is expected to have better audio quality compared to its predecessor.

In addition to the improved sound, the battery life of the Sonos Move 2 is said to be extended to a full 24 hours of playback. This is a notable upgrade from the 10 hours of battery life provided by the first version. With this increased battery life, users can enjoy long hours of music without the need to plug in the speaker. The power pack will still be replaceable, and reduced idle power consumption will make it more convenient to use the speaker over an entire weekend.

The Sonos Move 2 will also come with smaller but useful upgrades. Similar to the Roam model, it will allow users to share Bluetooth audio across their home. Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 support will enable the speaker to be compatible with modern devices. The speaker will require a USB-C adapter for line-in audio, but this same port can be used to charge a phone during outdoor activities. The IP56 dust and water resistance rating will remain the same, ensuring that the speaker can withstand rain and other environmental conditions.

Other features of the Sonos Move 2 may include revised controls, a mic cutoff switch, and a detachable power adapter on the base station. While Google Assistant will not be available, Alexa and Sonos’ own voice controls will be supported.

The Sonos Move 2 is expected to be launched at the end of September with a price tag of $449, which is $50 more expensive than its predecessor. However, the speaker’s portability and versatility, being suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, may justify the higher price. By purchasing the Sonos Move 2, users can avoid the hassle of buying separate devices for different areas of their home, as long as they are willing to move the speaker around.