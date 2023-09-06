Sonos Introduces Move 2: A Powerful Upgrade to Their Portable Speaker

Sonos has unveiled the Move 2, an upgraded version of their portable speaker. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Move 2 offers several improvements that make it an even more compelling option for outdoor use.

Similar to the original Move, this speaker is designed to be durable and withstand drops, extreme temperatures, and various weather conditions, such as rain and snow. However, Sonos has taken inspiration from their recent Era 100 and Era 300 speakers to enhance the Move 2.

One notable improvement is the addition of touch controls on the top panel. These controls include a volume slider, dedicated forward and back buttons, and a USB-C line-in jack for connecting audio equipment like turntables.

One of the most significant upgrades is the speaker design. The Move 2 features two angled tweeters that provide stereo sound, unlike the mono, single-tweeter design of its predecessor. While this may not replicate the experience of multiple speakers, it is undoubtedly an improvement.

Another impressive upgrade is the battery life. Sonos has more than doubled the original Move’s battery life, going from approximately 11 hours to more than 24 hours. This substantial increase should address concerns about the previous model’s limited longevity.

The Move 2 also supports audio over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and includes a Bluetooth sharing feature that enables friends to play music through the speaker. It can be paired with other Sonos devices for multi-room audio and supports Sonos voice assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The speaker comes with built-in microphones for automatic speaker tuning using Sonos’ Trueplay software. It also has a physical mute switch and the option to pair two Move 2 speakers together for a stereo audio setup. However, re-pairing may be required if one speaker is taken on the go and removed from the Wi-Fi network.

Sonos has introduced a new color option, olive green, for the Move 2. Unfortunately, it does not offer the same range of colors available for the smaller Sonos Roam.

While the Move 2 boasts several improvements, its price has also increased to $449, up from $399 for the original model. This raises concerns among some customers about rising prices with each new Sonos release.

The Move 2, along with a ring-shaped wireless charger, will be available for purchase on September 20. Its overall worth will be determined by its performance and whether the improvements justify the higher price tag.

