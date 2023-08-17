Turn-Based Combat in Video Games: A Potential Flaw or an Engaging Challenge?

When recommending my favorite games to friends, I often find myself adding a disclaimer: “It’s turn-based, so you might not like it. But…” The perception that turn-based combat is a flaw has been ingrained in the gaming community for a long time. However, there is a lot to appreciate about these games.

Video games are usually fast-paced and rely on quick reflexes and precision. Shooters and action-packed games dominate the most-watched categories. Turn-based games, on the other hand, prioritize strategy, planning, and execution. Winning or losing depends on how well-prepared the player is and how they navigate the complex systems and manage inventories.

One such game is Baldur’s Gate 3. Building on the success of Divinity: Original Sin, this role-playing epic adopts the current Dungeons and Dragons rules. The gameplay involves spending time in menus, equipping characters with the best items, and preparing spells. In combat, players have limited actions and movement, requiring them to solve the puzzles presented by each encounter.

Take the example of YouTuber Sin Tee fighting Commander Zhalk on the hardest difficulty. While players are not intended to defeat him, many attempt to do so for the challenge. However, turn-based combat mechanics prevent players from cheesing or relying on skill alone. Success depends on careful planning, dice rolls, and luck.

For some, this slower, more tactical style of gameplay is preferred. As I’ve aged in my gaming career, I have found joy in managing my party’s gear and overcoming challenging encounters. This sense of achievement is no less significant than winning through quick reflexes.

BG3’s combat offers near-unlimited player choice, setting it apart from other turn-based games. Talking your way out of combat is an option, and the game rewards creative strategies. By making well-informed choices in character builds, spells, and party composition, players can turn seemingly difficult battles into decisive victories.

The challenge of turn-based games lies in finding ways to minimize combat and achieve efficient results. Games like Final Fantasy X and Persona 5 demonstrate this approach, where players can seek powerful weapons or optimize their character’s abilities to dispatch enemies quickly.

Turn-based combat may have been traditionally seen as a flaw, but it offers a unique and engaging experience that appeals to many players. The genre requires careful planning, strategy, and problem-solving, bringing a different kind of satisfaction to those who appreciate its complexities.