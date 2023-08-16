The Signal: A Upcoming Multiplayer Sci-Fi Game

Goose Byte, a startup developer, has announced their upcoming game called The Signal. The game is powered by Unreal Engine 5 and is designed for 1-16 players. The Signal aims to be an “approachable, third-person multiplayer open-world survival craft game with a key focus on pushing player creativity over violence.”

The game is set on an alien planet that features various biomes and puzzles for players to explore. The multiplayer option allows up to 16 players via player-hosted dedicated servers. The Signal is currently in development for PC and consoles.

According to Goose Byte, players can expect to “explore, create, and survive as you choose to tame or coexist with your new home.” The game also emphasizes user-generated content, allowing players to invent and share infrastructure, vehicles, and equipment that can help solve challenges and puzzles.

Goose Byte CEO, Theodor Diea, expressed excitement about the world being built for The Signal. Diea described the planet as mysterious and beautiful, filled with unknown flora and fauna across massive biomes. However, the planet is not as it seems – it becomes aware of the player’s actions and gradually starts to interact and interfere with them.

If you are interested in following the progress of The Signal, you can wishlist it on Steam. The game promises to offer an immersive and creative multiplayer experience on an alien planet.