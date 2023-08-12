Discovering the Power of the “Shove” Mechanic in Baldur’s Gate 3

By the 25th hour of playing Baldur’s Gate 3, my Githyanki warrior, Lae’zel, was becoming a formidable force. However, I realized that I had been relying too heavily on her skills and needed to explore the deeper tactical offerings of the game’s combat system.

During an exploration of a goblin camp, Lae’zel encountered Skrut, a goblin boss who utilized a forgotten mechanic called the Shove action. This action allows characters to push enemies, potentially causing them to fall into hazardous environments or become vulnerable. In this case, Skrut used the Shove action to push Lae’zel into a chasm, resulting in her demise.

I had underestimated the power of the Shove mechanic and its potential to turn the tide of battles. The game provides an Athletics check to determine the success of the Shove action, with the character’s strength and opponent’s Athletics or Acrobatics being key factors.

Shove is a feature of the Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition rules, which Baldur’s Gate 3 adopts. It allows players to strategically manipulate the battlefield by pushing enemies out of range, setting up chain attacks, or forcing opponents to use actions to regain their position.

While Shove may not be commonly utilized during tabletop sessions, it proves to be a valuable tool in Baldur’s Gate 3. This mechanic adds depth to the combat system and enhances the feeling of being on equal footing with computer-controlled opponents.

Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a unique mix of limitless imagination from Dungeons & Dragons and the precise combat systems of Divinity: Original Sin. The discovery of the Shove mechanic showcases the game’s ability to surprise and challenge players, reminding them to be mindful of their surroundings and tactics.

In a world where computer opponents often feel overpowering, the Shove mechanic in Baldur’s Gate 3 empowers players to strategize and utilize the environment to their advantage.