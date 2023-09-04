Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 on Sale: Grab the Latest Foldable Smartphone for $300 Off

Samsung’s flagship foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB), is currently on sale for $300 less than its usual price. Originally priced at $1,800, the device is now available for $1,500. This discount offers a great opportunity for those who have been considering purchasing one of Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features several improvements compared to its predecessor, including a Flex Hinge that eliminates the gap between the two halves of the screen and provides IPX8 water resistance. The device also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform chipset and new multitasking gestures that enhance the user experience. These improvements, combined with better performance, longer battery life, and a brighter main screen, make the Galaxy Z Fold 5 the ideal phone for multitasking.

In our review, we gave the Galaxy Z Fold 5 a score of 86. While we believe it is a solid phone, there is room for Samsung to innovate further and reduce the base price of their foldable devices. The lack of an S Pen slot and the bulky design when folded are some of the drawbacks of the device. However, for those looking for a foldable phone from a reputable manufacturer, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently one of the best options available, especially with the $300 discount.

Moreover, Samsung is also offering a discounted price for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, a vertically folding smartphone. The 256GB variant of the device is now priced at $800 instead of the original $1,000.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get the latest foldable smartphones from Samsung at a discounted price. Take advantage of the Labor Day sale and enjoy the unique features and functionality of these innovative devices.

