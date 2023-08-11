Save Up to $650 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 at Best Buy

Tech junkies are in for a treat as the new line of Samsung Galaxy devices is now available to the public. If you’re looking to upgrade your tablet, the Best Buy Anniversary sale is offering trade-in deals and extra freebies for the new school year.

At Best Buy, you can save up to $650 on various sizes and models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. Choose from the 11-inch 128-gigabyte S9, the advanced 12.4-inch 256-gigabyte S9+, or the expansive 14.6-inch one-terabyte S9 Ultra. When you trade in your old tablet, you’ll also receive a free keyboard cover worth $139.99.

Haven’t tested the latest Samsung tablet? Previous models like the Galaxy Tab S8 have garnered attention for their compact design, strong battery life, and excellent S-Pen stylus. The S-Pen is included with every tablet and magnetically attaches to the device, offering an intuitive design and speedy responsiveness. The tablets also have great built-in speakers, up to 15 hours of battery life, and a lightweight design.

All of the new Galaxy Tab S9 models come with a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a vibrant OLED display for a clear view. The screen features Vision Booster technology that automatically adjusts brightness and contrast, even in sunlight. If you need to work on a big project, DeX Mode allows you to open multiple windows and folders simultaneously for easy file management. Plus, the S9’s Armor Aluminum frame is resistant to water, dust, and bumps.

This Best Buy deal on Samsung Galaxy S9 Tab devices is a great opportunity to save on one of the newest tablets on the market. Whether you need a new gadget for school or want to take advantage of early Labor Day savings, don’t miss out on this offer.

Note: Prices mentioned here were accurate at the time of publishing and may change over time.