Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Different Chips for Different Models

Yesterday, reports suggested that Samsung would be equipping the entire Galaxy S24 series in Europe with the Exynos 2400 chip. However, a new leak from Setsuna Digital contradicts this information, claiming that only the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature the Samsung-designed chip.

According to Setsuna, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will instead be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, and this will be the case in all markets. This choice of chip will further distinguish the Ultra model from its smaller siblings.

In addition to this, recent reports indicate that the S24 Ultra will come with a base RAM and storage capacity of 8GB and 128GB respectively. It is also suggested that the maximum storage capacity will be increased to 2TB, compared to the 1TB available in the S23 Ultra. However, it is worth noting that the minimum storage option for the S24 series will likely be 256GB, not 128GB.

While the standard S24 and S24+ models are expected to adopt LTPO displays, they are likely to be of lower quality compared to the Ultra variant, which is expected to have a brightness level of 2,200 nits. Other notable features of the S24 Ultra include a 3x tele camera with a 50MP sensor and potentially faster 65W charging, further setting it apart from the other models in the lineup.

Returning to the Exynos 2400 chip, it is speculated to have a 10-core CPU featuring a Cortex-X4, two clusters of Cortex-A720, and four A520 cores. The GPU, named Xclipse 940 and co-developed with AMD, is expected to be based on RDNA 2 technology. Additionally, the Exynos 2400 will have twice as many compute units as its predecessor, the Xclipse 920 found in the Exynos 2200. Furthermore, the chip will offer improvements in RAM and storage speed, as well as include a new ISP and modem.

It is important to note that these leaks and reports are subject to change, and official confirmation from Samsung is still pending.

Sources:

– Setsuna Digital on Twitter