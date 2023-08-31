CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Different Chips for Different Models

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 31, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S24 Series: Different Chips for Different Models

Yesterday, reports suggested that Samsung would be equipping the entire Galaxy S24 series in Europe with the Exynos 2400 chip. However, a new leak from Setsuna Digital contradicts this information, claiming that only the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will feature the Samsung-designed chip.

According to Setsuna, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will instead be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, and this will be the case in all markets. This choice of chip will further distinguish the Ultra model from its smaller siblings.

In addition to this, recent reports indicate that the S24 Ultra will come with a base RAM and storage capacity of 8GB and 128GB respectively. It is also suggested that the maximum storage capacity will be increased to 2TB, compared to the 1TB available in the S23 Ultra. However, it is worth noting that the minimum storage option for the S24 series will likely be 256GB, not 128GB.

While the standard S24 and S24+ models are expected to adopt LTPO displays, they are likely to be of lower quality compared to the Ultra variant, which is expected to have a brightness level of 2,200 nits. Other notable features of the S24 Ultra include a 3x tele camera with a 50MP sensor and potentially faster 65W charging, further setting it apart from the other models in the lineup.

Returning to the Exynos 2400 chip, it is speculated to have a 10-core CPU featuring a Cortex-X4, two clusters of Cortex-A720, and four A520 cores. The GPU, named Xclipse 940 and co-developed with AMD, is expected to be based on RDNA 2 technology. Additionally, the Exynos 2400 will have twice as many compute units as its predecessor, the Xclipse 920 found in the Exynos 2200. Furthermore, the chip will offer improvements in RAM and storage speed, as well as include a new ISP and modem.

It is important to note that these leaks and reports are subject to change, and official confirmation from Samsung is still pending.

Sources:

– Setsuna Digital on Twitter

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

Apple Seeks Sanctions Against Attorneys in Trade Secrets Lawsuit

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

China Prepares for Digital Yuan Adoption at Asian Games

Aug 31, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Microsoft Introduces OneDrive Upload Feature for Xbox Captures

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Google Expands Generative AI Search Experience to India and Japan

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exciting Upcoming Games for Nintendo Switch

Aug 31, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

Grab These Power Slap Simulator Codes for More Wins and Currency

Aug 31, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Salesforce Beats Expectations with Strong Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Outlook

Aug 31, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments