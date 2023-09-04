The Samsung Galaxy A54 Now Available in White in India

The Samsung Galaxy A54, originally unveiled in March, is now available in a new color option in India. The phone was initially released in Lime, Graphite, and Violet, but the company has finally introduced the White variant to the Indian market.

Samsung India recently shared a teaser post on social media showcasing the phone’s frame painted in silver for the White version. They captioned the post with, “Make your awesome white” and hinted at the upcoming release of the new color option. The teaser also included a side shot of the device, as well as a glimpse of the rear.

Although the exact release date for the White variant has not been revealed, Samsung has mentioned that it will be “revealing soon.” The color option is already listed on the official Samsung website; however, it currently shows as “out of stock.”

The pricing for the White Galaxy A54 is expected to be the same as the other color options. The 128GB version is priced at ₹39,000, while the 256GB version is priced at ₹41,000. It is important to note that the white option may only be available for the 256GB configuration.

Samsung enthusiasts in India now have the opportunity to own the Galaxy A54 in the captivating White color, adding more variety to their smartphone choices. It remains to be seen when the stock will be replenished and customers will be able to purchase the device.

Overall, the addition of the White color option to the Galaxy A54 lineup in India offers consumers more choices and allows enthusiasts to express their personal style through their smartphone selection.

Sources:

– Image source: Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) on Twitter

– Samsung.com (India)