Resident Evil 2 Remake Becomes Capcom’s Best-Selling Game

Capcom has announced that their 2019 game, Resident Evil 2 remake, has become the best-selling game in the Resident Evil series. With 12.6 million copies sold, it surpasses Resident Evil 7 which sold 12.4 million copies. Capcom recently released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 and updated its list of Platinum Titles, which represents their best-selling games.

In addition, Capcom confirmed that the remake of Resident Evil 4, which was released earlier this year, has sold 4.9 million copies. The entire Resident Evil series has now sold over 146 million units worldwide.

Monster Hunter World, released in 2018, remains Capcom’s best-selling game with 19 million units sold. Its Iceborne DLC, released the following year, has also contributed to its success. Monster Hunter Rise, their second-best-selling game, has sold over 13 million copies since its launch in 2021.

Capcom has ambitious plans for the future. During an earnings call, they stated their intention to release a new game that is expected to “sell millions” by March 2024. However, they have not yet officially announced this game or the next installment in the Resident Evil series.

Recently, Capcom conducted a survey among fans to determine which Resident Evil games they would like to see remade. This has sparked speculation about their plans for the next remake.

