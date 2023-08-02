The Excessive Power-Operated Features of the R129 Mercedes-Benz SL

When it comes to power-operated features on cars, seats and door locks may be the first things that come to mind. However, the R129 Mercedes-Benz SL takes it to a whole new level with its array of innovative features. Designed by Bruno Sacco, this grand touring cabriolet was not only aesthetically pleasing but also technologically advanced.

One of the standout features of the R129 SL was the integration of upper seat belt reels into the seats themselves. These reels were mounted on giant magnesium frames and were power-adjustable along with the headrests. In terms of safety, the car had a hydraulically-actuated automatic roll bar that would deploy in a mere three tenths of a second if sensors detected a rollover to be imminent.

Another impressive feature was the electro-hydraulic fully-automated soft top, which could be erected in just 20 seconds without the need for any latches. However, the most excessive feature of the R129 SL was its motorized interior rear view mirror. Unlike most cars, where adjusting the mirror manually is the norm, this luxury vehicle allowed the driver to adjust the mirror with a touch of a finger. This not only provided convenience and luxury but also ensured that the driver’s upper body remained in place during the adjustment process, resulting in a perfectly-adjusted rearview mirror that could be tied to the seat memory.

In terms of performance, the base model in the US, the 300SL, came with a three-liter M104 twin-cam inline-six engine producing 217 horsepower. The 500SL, on the other hand, featured a powerful M119 quad-cam V8 engine with a staggering 322 horsepower.

While cost-cutting measures later led to the removal of the quad-cam V8 and the powered interior rear-view mirror, the R129 SL will always be remembered as a luxury vehicle that pushed the boundaries of excess and craftsmanship. It remains a pinnacle of Mercedes-Benz engineering in the 1990s and beyond.