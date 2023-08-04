CityLife

The Power of AI Models

PowerBlock Sport 50 Adjustable Dumbbell Set on Sale Now

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 4, 2023
PowerBlock is a trusted brand that offers an alternative to Bowflex when it comes to adjustable dumbbell sets. Right now, you can get the PowerBlock Sport 50 adjustable dumbbell set for only $199.99 with free shipping. This is currently less than half the price of an equivalent set of Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells.

Free weights are a great choice for those who want a variety of workouts in a small space with minimal equipment. With a pair of dumbbells, you can target almost every muscle in your upper and lower body.

Each PowerBlock 50 dumbbell is adjustable from 10 pounds to 50 pounds in 5-pound increments with a simple turn of a dial. This is much more efficient than constantly swapping out weight plates. Additionally, adjustable dumbbells save space since all the plates are neatly contained, taking up minimal space. You essentially have two larger profile dumbbells instead of a whole rack of weights.

If you’re concerned about the quality of these dumbbells, don’t be. They are solid and well-built, comparable to the Bowflex variants. The handles are rubber coated for a secure grip, and the weight adjusting mechanism is smooth and intuitive. PowerBlock also backs these dumbbells with a 5-year warranty.

Take advantage of this sale and get the PowerBlock Sport 50 adjustable dumbbell set today. It’s a cost-effective and space-saving solution for your home gym.

