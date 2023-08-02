Yesterday, Porsche unveiled the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T, the ultimate road-going 911. Weighing just 3,056 lbs, it combines the power of the 911 GT3 RS’s 518-hp flat-six engine with a manual transmission. Only 1,963 of these remarkable cars will be produced, with a starting price of $291,650.

For lucky owners of the 911 S/T, they will also have the opportunity to purchase a limited-edition watch from Porsche Design. Named the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T, this watch is exclusively available to 911 S/T owners. Porsche emphasizes that the watch shares its core theme of lightness with the car, featuring an uncoated titanium case.

The watch is equipped with a Porsche Design WERK 01.240 movement, which appears to be based on or heavily influenced by the Valjoux 7750. It showcases a flyback chronograph and is COSC certified. The exhibition case back offers a view of the movement, although it is partially obstructed by a rotor designed to resemble the magnesium wheels of the 911 S/T.

One notable design element is the inclusion of a six-speed manual graphic on the dial, positioned between the one and two-o’clock markers. This manual-only feature reflects the uniqueness of the 911 S/T, but some may question the necessity of highlighting it on a watch. Given the crowded dial, it could be seen as a detractor from an otherwise well-designed timepiece.

While both the 2024 Porsche 911 S/T and the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – 911 S/T offer exceptional craftsmanship and exclusivity, they come with a hefty price tag. For those fortunate enough to afford the car plus the matching watch, these unique offerings represent a statement of luxury and performance.