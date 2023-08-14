The Pokémon Company Acknowledges Game Quality Concerns Amidst Relentless Release Schedule

The Pokémon Company has taken note of growing fan complaints regarding the declining game quality in the Pokémon series. They have expressed their commitment to address this issue while still adhering to the series’ consistent release schedule.

In recent years, the Pokémon series has adopted a rapid launch rate, with at least one major game or pair of expansions released per calendar year. Fans argue that this fast-paced release schedule has had negative consequences on game quality, especially as the series has transitioned to a fully open-world format.

Last year, Nintendo issued an apology for the problematic state of the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games upon their release. Technical issues impacted the performance of both games. The Pokémon Company has now joined Nintendo in acknowledging this matter.

The Pokémon Company’s chief operating officer, Takato Utsunomiya, stated that the company has traditionally operated on a fixed release cadence. However, with changing development environments, there are ongoing discussions about how to ensure the introduction of high-quality products while maintaining the current release schedule.

Complaints about Pokémon game quality have persisted for years, but they became particularly prominent with the releases of Scarlet and Violet, which coincided with Pokémon Legends Arceus in November. Moreover, Arceus debuted just two months after Pokémon remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

While Pokémon generations used to have a three-year cycle since 2010, recent years have seen an increase in the ambitious nature of each game. In the intervening years, major spin-offs and expansions have also been launched.

Since 2015, there has not been a year without a major Pokémon game or expansion. The series has seen releases such as Sun and Moon in 2016, Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon in 2017, Let’s Go Pikachu and Let’s Go Eevee in 2018, Sword and Shield in 2019, and the two 2020 expansions, The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

In 2023, Scarlet and Violet will receive two expansions, namely The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. However, fan comments following footage of these expansions express hope for improved visuals and technical performance in the series.

Last year, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet faced heavy criticism from Digital Foundry, who referred to them as “comprehensive technical failures.” They highlighted issues such as subpar artwork, poor draw distance, performance problems, and various bugs. Fans even created memes based on the games’ glitches, with some players experiencing save data loss due to technical errors. Nintendo has continued to release patches throughout this year to address these problems.