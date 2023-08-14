The Pokémon Company Considers Game Quality Amidst Frequent Releases

The Pokémon Company is currently engaged in internal discussions regarding the maintenance of game quality amidst its “constant” release schedule. This comes after last year’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet received criticism for various technical issues, such as a broken PvE experience, a rigged Battle Stadium, duplication glitches, and a strange method of running at double speed. Nintendo was forced to apologize for these shortcomings.

Some industry observers have pointed out that the relentless pace of Pokémon game releases may have had a negative impact on game quality and even the well-being of the developers at Game Freak. This is particularly evident in the Nintendo Switch era, with multiple launches taking place. The series has seen releases like 2018’s Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go Eevee!, 2019’s Pokémon Sword and Shield, and upcoming titles such as 2022’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. In addition, there are unannounced games in development as well as several planned DLC expansions.

According to Takato Utsunomiya, the COO of The Pokémon Company, there is ongoing discussion about how to balance the development process of Pokémon games while ensuring the introduction of high-quality products. While the exact outcome of these conversations is unknown, it suggests a recognition within the company that the current release schedule may need to be reconsidered to prevent further instances of subpar releases like Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Despite the technical issues, Pokémon video games continue to sell in large numbers. In the case of Scarlet and Violet, it sold over 10 million copies in just three days, making it the fastest-selling game in Nintendo’s history.

Since the public release schedule for The Pokémon Company currently only includes Scarlet and Violet’s Expansion Pass, it remains to be seen what other games and expansions are in store for fans. However, the recent Pokémon Presents event showcased The Teal Mask, which is Part 1 of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, set to be released on September 13. Part 2, named The Indigo Disk, will follow in Winter 2023 and will feature all previous starter Pokémon alongside a new Tera Type that combines all others into one super type.