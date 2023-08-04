Volkswagen’s Lost Prototype: The W10 Engine in a BMW M5

In a surprising twist, it has been discovered that the first 10-cylinder BMW M5 was actually built by Volkswagen. The mystery surrounding the W10 engine, believed to be a lost VW prototype from the early 2000s, has been unravelled with the help of GDM Motors, a Belgian-German GT racing team.

According to the active for-sale listing by GDM Motors, they are selling an E39 M5 that was once a VW test mule powered by a prototype W10 engine. This suggests that the two engines are likely siblings, as it is highly unlikely that a mystery engineer is producing prototype W10s independently.

The story goes that VW did not have any suitable cars to test the W10 in, so they brought in an M5 instead. Ferdinand Piëch, the inventor of the W engine, was so impressed with the results that he used the M5 prototype as his personal vehicle. How the car escaped from VW’s possession is unclear.

By visually comparing the incomplete prototype with the engine in the BMW M5 test mule, it is clear that they share identical casting details and bolt locations. This confirms that they are indeed the same engines, and suggests that the specs of the M5’s engine match the potential of the incomplete one.

According to the seller, the W10 BMW produces 500 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque. The car’s weight is slightly heavier than a stock E39 M5, which weighs 4,024 pounds. Considering this, the complete 5.0-liter W10 engine is estimated to weigh around 372 pounds.

This revelation accounts for two of the rumored three W10 engines. The third has not yet resurfaced. GDM Motors has been contacted for more information and video footage of the car running, but it is unclear when further details will be available.

Overall, this discovery sheds light on the history of the W10 engine and provides some satisfaction in obtaining answers.