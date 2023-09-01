Sony to Launch PlayStation Portal Handheld on November 15

Sony has announced that the highly anticipated PlayStation Portal streaming handheld will be released on November 15. Preorders for the device are now open, and it will be available in select markets. The countries where the PlayStation Portal is currently available for preordering include the United States, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, and Portugal.

In addition to direct preorders from PlayStation, other select retailers in these countries, as well as Canada and Japan, will start listing the PlayStation Portal for preorder on September 29. Sony has also mentioned that there will be further announcements regarding additional retailer availability in the future.

The PlayStation Portal differs from handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation Vita in that it does not run games directly from the device itself. Instead, it streams the entire PlayStation 5 system to the handheld, allowing users to play games and run other apps as if they were using the console itself. The device is priced at $199.99 / £199.99.

While the PlayStation Portal may not replace playing games on a TV, it offers a unique use case for situations where the TV is unavailable or occupied. IGN’s preview of the device highlights its potential for players who want to play in a different room without purchasing an additional TV or for families who want to provide a separate gaming experience for younger players.

Overall, the PlayStation Portal handheld presents an innovative solution for PlayStation 5 users, offering the flexibility to play games and access apps on a portable device. It is expected to be a popular choice for gaming enthusiasts who are looking to extend their gaming experience beyond the traditional console setup.

