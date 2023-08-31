Sony Unveils PlayStation Portal: A New Handheld Device for PS5 Owners

Sony has recently revealed its latest handheld device, the PlayStation Portal, sparking excitement in the gaming community. However, unlike traditional handheld consoles, the PlayStation Portal serves as an extension to Sony’s flagship console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5). With its 8-inch 1080p LCD screen, the device offers PS5 owners a new level of flexibility by allowing them to play PS5 games directly on the handheld.

Set to be released on November 15, the PlayStation Portal will initially be available in select markets, including the US, UK, France, Germany, and several other European countries. Pre-orders will begin on September 29 in additional markets such as Canada and Japan. Priced at $199.99, the PlayStation Portal is not intended to compete with popular handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch or Valve’s Steam Deck. Instead, it serves as an accessory for PS5 owners, requiring a PS5 console for gameplay as it streams games over Wi-Fi.

In terms of design, the PlayStation Portal resembles a dual-ended tablet connected to a snapped-in-half DualSense controller. It incorporates features from the DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, while omitting the touchpad. The device also features simple menus and QR codes in its interface and offers a 3.5mm audio jack for headset connectivity.

One potential concern for users is the device’s battery life, which is rumored to last around three to four hours. However, given that the PlayStation Portal primarily functions as a screen for Remote Play from the PS5, the battery life may not be a significant issue for most users.

Notably, one major limitation of the PlayStation Portal is its lack of support for cloud streaming, including PlayStation Plus Premium. This means the device can only act as a Wi-Fi remote streaming controller for the PS5 and does not provide the same versatility as smartphones or tablets with access to cloud services. Additionally, the PlayStation Portal is not compatible with PlayStation VR 2, further emphasizing its dependence on the PS5 console.

Although it is too early to predict the market success of the PlayStation Portal, it can be seen as a useful addition to the PS5 setup, particularly for households where TV time is limited or for gamers who want a more portable gaming experience. However, at a price of $200 and without seamless integration into Sony’s subscription service, the device’s target audience may be limited.

All eyes will be on Sony’s upcoming September State of Play event for further details about the PlayStation Portal. Ultimately, the success of the device will depend on whether there is a sizable market of PS5 owners who desire a more portable gaming option without relying on cloud services. Only time and sales figures will reveal the true impact of Sony’s latest handheld device.

