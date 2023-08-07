Sony PlayStation 5 Disc-Based Console On Sale for $449 at Retailers

The Sony PlayStation 5 disc-based console is currently on sale at various retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. The console is being offered at a discounted price of $449, which is the lowest price since its launch in 2020.

Typically, discounts on the PlayStation 5 have been seen with bundle deals that include games like God of War Ragnarök, Final Fantasy XVI, and Horizon Forbidden West. However, this sale provides a rare opportunity to purchase the standalone console at a reduced price.

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s latest and most powerful gaming console. It can run games at up to 4K resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz and support for HDR. The console comes with a single DualSense Wireless Controller, known for its excellent haptics and adaptive triggers. For those interested in multiplayer gaming, an additional controller can be purchased at a discounted price of $49, available in various color options.

This sale is a great opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to own the PlayStation 5 at a more affordable price. With its high-performance capabilities and immersive gaming experience, the console is a popular choice among gamers. Retailers are offering this limited-time discount, making it an ideal time to make the purchase.

