New Rumor Suggests Upgraded Processor and UWB Support for Google Pixel Watch 2

According to a recent leak, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 2 could feature a more efficient processor and support for ultra-wideband (UWB). The leak, reported by Kamila Wojciechowska for Android Authority, suggests that the rumored successor to the Pixel Watch will be powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus chip, which is expected to significantly improve performance and potentially offer multi-day battery life.

The original Pixel Watch used a slower 10nm Exynos 9110 chip, which only provided up to 15 hours of battery life. With the new processor, the Pixel Watch 2 could enjoy much better battery life and overall performance.

In addition to the upgraded processor, the Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to include UWB support. This technology, already used by Apple and Samsung, enables precision-finding of devices like AirTags and Galaxy tags. If the Pixel Watch 2 incorporates UWB, it could be the first Android smartwatch to offer this wireless technology. This would allow for convenient features like using the watch to unlock a car, similar to what Apple’s U1 chip offers on the Apple Watch.

Furthermore, Wojciechowska mentions that the Pixel Watch 2 will have an increased battery capacity of 306mAh, compared to the 294mAh of its predecessor. This, along with the more efficient processor, is expected to further improve battery life.

It is also mentioned that the watch will support “seamless updates,” which likely refers to the Android update process that speeds up the update installation by partitioning it and applying it after a restart.

Kamila Wojciechowska has a track record of leaking Pixel device information, including the previously unannounced Pixel Fold.