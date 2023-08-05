CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

New Rumor Suggests Upgraded Processor and UWB Support for Google Pixel Watch 2

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 5, 2023
New Rumor Suggests Upgraded Processor and UWB Support for Google Pixel Watch 2

According to a recent leak, the upcoming Google Pixel Watch 2 could feature a more efficient processor and support for ultra-wideband (UWB). The leak, reported by Kamila Wojciechowska for Android Authority, suggests that the rumored successor to the Pixel Watch will be powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Plus chip, which is expected to significantly improve performance and potentially offer multi-day battery life.

The original Pixel Watch used a slower 10nm Exynos 9110 chip, which only provided up to 15 hours of battery life. With the new processor, the Pixel Watch 2 could enjoy much better battery life and overall performance.

In addition to the upgraded processor, the Pixel Watch 2 is rumored to include UWB support. This technology, already used by Apple and Samsung, enables precision-finding of devices like AirTags and Galaxy tags. If the Pixel Watch 2 incorporates UWB, it could be the first Android smartwatch to offer this wireless technology. This would allow for convenient features like using the watch to unlock a car, similar to what Apple’s U1 chip offers on the Apple Watch.

Furthermore, Wojciechowska mentions that the Pixel Watch 2 will have an increased battery capacity of 306mAh, compared to the 294mAh of its predecessor. This, along with the more efficient processor, is expected to further improve battery life.

It is also mentioned that the watch will support “seamless updates,” which likely refers to the Android update process that speeds up the update installation by partitioning it and applying it after a restart.

Kamila Wojciechowska has a track record of leaking Pixel device information, including the previously unannounced Pixel Fold.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Technology

The OnePlus Open: A New Kind of Foldable Smartphone

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

The Next Free Games on the Epic Games Store: Europa Universalis IV and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Technology

Play Starfield on a Budget

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

Exploring the Solid-State Transformation: A New Paradigm in Power Systems

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Exploring the Role of Solid-State Batteries in Powering Electric Mobile Gas Leak Emergency Response Systems

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The King of Fighters 15: Duo Lon Confirmed as Final DLC Character for Season 2

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

Upcoming Space Launches for the Week

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments