Google Discounts Smartwatches, Earbuds, Tablets, and Phones

Google and several other retailers are offering discounts on Google’s smartwatches, wireless earbuds, tablets, and phones this week. The new Google Pixel Tablet is being sold at $60 off, which is the biggest discount seen so far. Google has been discounting its products this week, and other retailers are matching their prices. The discounts may be related to Google’s forthcoming 25th anniversary. The Google Pixel Tablet, normally priced at $499, is currently available for $439 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. It is a well-built entertainment device with a sharp 11-inch LCD screen, magnetic charging dock, and speakers. Google and other retailers are also discounting the entire Pixel 7 lineup. The Pixel 7A is currently priced at a new all-time low of $444 ($55 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. It features wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are also on sale, with prices starting at $449 ($150 off) for the Pixel 7 and $699 ($200 off) for the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro features a triple-camera array and a 120Hz refresh rate. Google is offering discounts on its wireless earbuds as well. The Google Pixel Buds Pro can be purchased for around $139 ($60 off) from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. They come with noise cancellation and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity. The Google Pixel Buds A-Series, priced at around $59 ($40 off), offer good sound quality and voice call quality. Lastly, the first-generation Google Pixel Watch is being sold for $289.99 ($60 off) from Amazon, Best Buy, and Wellbots. It comes with Fitbit’s health tracking features and support for Google Assistant and other Google services.

Post navigation