Spectrum Black 4K: Dough’s New Flagship Gaming Monitor

Dough has recently unveiled its latest flagship monitor, the Spectrum Black 4K, featuring an impressive array of specifications. The 32-inch OLED display boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a rapid 0.03ms response time, making it an excellent choice for gamers. Moreover, this monitor also serves as a fantastic 4K option for Mac users.

Constructed with ultra-durable Gorilla Glass, the Spectrum Black 4K offers two finish options: matte or glass. According to Dough, compared to their prior Spectrum monitors with a glossy coating, users can anticipate a 40% increase in ambient contrast ratio and a 70% reduction in reflections.

The iMore team has already shown their admiration for Dough’s monitor lineup. In their 2022 review, they awarded the Dough Spectrum 4K 144Hz glossy monitor 4.5 out of 5 stars, describing it as “marvellous.” The team commended its vibrant and colorful display, versatile selection of ports, and refined design, particularly highlighting its appeal to gamers.

Based on the information available, it appears that the Spectrum Black 4K offers the same outstanding features. With its 32-inch size, exceptional 240Hz refresh rate, and rapid 0.03ms response time, it is an excellent choice for gamers seeking an upgrade.

One notable feature that sets the Dough Spectrum Black 4K apart from its competitors is the inclusion of Black Frame Insertion (BFI) technology. This feature enhances clarity when viewing fast-moving objects, leading to improved performance when playing fast-paced games. By turning the pixels in the panel to black after each full refresh, the result is a smoother perceived motion. Dough claims to be the first company to incorporate this technology into an OLED gaming monitor.

In terms of connectivity, the Spectrum Black 4K provides various ports, such as DisplayPort, HDMI, USB-C 100W for the upstream connection, and USB-C, USB-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for the USB hub.

It is important to note that Dough has experienced challenges in customer support and meeting demand in the past. However, the pre-order model employed by the company may help address these issues. Similar to previous launches, the Spectrum Black 4K will be available for pre-order sales. The lowest price is offered to early backers and gradually increases as the release date approaches, providing an incentive to purchase the monitor as soon as possible. The matte model is priced at $699, while the glass model costs $799. These prices will incrementally rise until reaching the final retail prices of $1099 and £1299.

