The Power of Data-Driven, Personalised Care in Transforming Patient Outcomes

Advancements in microchips and technology have led to a data overload in the modern world, making it difficult to effectively utilize the vast amounts of information available. However, LifeOmic, a healthcare technology company, is addressing this issue by connecting, consolidating, and visualizing complex health data to improve patient outcomes through their platform, The LifeOmic Platform.

Matt Lavin, the Vice President and General Manager of Platform at LifeOmic, plays a crucial role in shaping the company’s products. He emphasizes the importance of data-driven, personalised care in unlocking the power of digital data to drive improved patient outcomes.

In order to achieve truly personalised healthcare, Lavin believes that more data needs to be collected about patients on a larger scale. This can be accomplished by expanding data collection beyond wearables to a wider range of devices. Additionally, the collected data should be shareable, with patients having control over their own data, allowing for improved care through data analysis and integration with other patient datasets.

Data science tools, including machine learning algorithms, should be employed to analyze and discover the aspects of personal data that should be considered when determining care plans. Lavin describes this process as “Integrative Digital Diagnostics,” where personalized diagnoses can be made based on a large set of digital data. Companies specializing in IDD provide comprehensive reports on various aspects of an individual’s health by analyzing their digital health data.

By looking at a patient’s healthcare data as a whole instead of individual points, guidance can be offered on the most critical improvements and actions required for better health. Study of large datasets allows new connections to be made between data, treatments, and outcomes. Security is a crucial factor in the success of IDD, and it should be built with the best cybersecurity practices in mind to ensure patient privacy and trust.

Lavin acknowledges that many doctors understand the limitations of relying on a single metric and are eager to adopt a more comprehensive approach, but lack the necessary tools and access to large datasets. LifeOmic is actively working with startups to make Integrative Digital Diagnostics a reality and provide them with the necessary tools to bring their products to market effectively.

LifeOmic’s focus is not only on helping medical device companies collect and share more data but also on highlighting what makes each startup’s algorithm or device unique, just like the patients they serve. Through embracing data-driven, personalised care, the healthcare industry can continue to improve patient outcomes and pave the way for a future of precision health.

