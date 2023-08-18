Google Reportedly Cancels Plans for Gaming-Focused Chromebooks with Nvidia Support

Google has apparently scrapped its plans to develop gaming-focused Chromebooks that would have supported Nvidia graphics. Last year, there were indications that 2023 would be an exciting year for ChromeOS gaming, with reports suggesting that Chromebooks with Nvidia GPUs were in the works. Several OEMs even announced gaming-focused models with integrated graphics. However, it seems that these plans have now been canceled.

According to language found in Google’s code, multiple Nvidia Chromebook projects, including the specific models that were rumored last year, have been canceled. Google has not provided any comment on this issue yet.

This news may be disappointing for ChromeOS fans who were eagerly anticipating powerful gaming devices. Despite the demise of Google Stadia, there was still enthusiasm among the community for gaming platforms like Steam and Nvidia’s GeForce Now, which were preinstalled on the gaming models announced in October.

While integrated graphics can deliver a decent gaming experience on many games, they may not be sufficient for running heavy AAA titles at maximum settings and resolution. However, if you’re interested in ChromeOS gaming, there are still options available that offer many benefits of a gaming rig, apart from the lack of a discrete GPU.

For example, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE boasts a QHD, 120Hz screen and a tactile keyboard, providing a solid cloud gaming experience (although it may consume a significant amount of data).

Despite the cancellation of gaming-focused Chromebooks with Nvidia support, ChromeOS users can still enjoy gaming on their Chromebooks with available options in the market.