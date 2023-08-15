CityLife

Kindle Scribe, Anker Soundcore Sport X10, and Ninth-Gen iPad on Sale

The Kindle Scribe, Amazon’s largest e-reader, has received several updates since its initial release. Currently on sale at Amazon and Target, the 10.2-inch slate comes with the Basic Pen starting at $279.99, a $60 discount from its regular price. The Scribe features a big-screen display, long battery life, and a stylus for note-taking. Although it still has room for improvement compared to other note-taking devices, the recent updates have made it more appealing.

For those looking for affordable workout earbuds, Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 is a great option. Available in all three colors for $55.99, these earbuds provide up to eight hours of battery life and have flexible wraparound hooks for a secure fit during workouts. With bass-forward sound, IPX7 water resistance, and a transparency mode, they offer a comfortable and high-quality audio experience.

Amazon is also offering discounts on various Echo speakers, including the Echo Studio. Priced at $159.99, this smart speaker is known for its superior sound quality and is the best speaker in Amazon’s Echo lineup. Lego enthusiasts can enjoy a $10 discount on the 608-piece Orchid set, available for $40. This decorative item adds a touch of elegance to any space. Sony’s WH-CH720N headphones are currently on sale for $98, providing active noise cancellation and up to 35 hours of battery life.

Lastly, the ninth-generation iPad from Apple is on sale on Amazon for $249.99, offering a $79 discount. This budget-friendly model features a headphone jack and a fast A13 Bionic chip, making it an excellent choice for children and those looking for an affordable option.

