ZapperBox M1: A NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 OTA TV Tuner with Built-in DVR

The ZapperBox M1 is a NextGen TV ATSC 3.0 OTA TV tuner that provides access to the new features offered by ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV. With this tuner, you can enjoy 4K TV, improved sound quality, better weather alerts, and a plethora of other features. By connecting the ZapperBox to your antenna and TV in a market with ATSC 3.0, you can take advantage of everything NextGen TV has to offer.

Recently, the ZapperBox has been updated to include a built-in DVR. To utilize this feature, you will need to add external storage to the tuner. This makes the ZapperBox one of the few DVR options available for ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV. However, keep in mind that you will have to pay for the 14-day guide data to fully utilize the DVR functionality.

The ZapperBox is available for purchase on Amazon. It comes with the following new features in its latest release:

– DVR, Live TV, and Record buttons are now enabled on the remote control.

– You can schedule recordings directly from the grid guide and search menu.

– The DVR button allows you to navigate your library of recordings, scheduled recordings, series recordings, and a historical log of all recordings.

– Recordings can be easily deleted using the Zap key on the remote control.

Please note that these DVR features are currently in beta, and regular updates will be released to improve their performance. The upcoming v2.1 release will enable DVR use without a subscription and introduce additional features such as manual recordings without a subscription, recording only new shows, editing scheduled recordings, showing channel logos in the grid guide, adding rich meta data like posters, and categorizing recordings by series and genre.

For more information and the full release history of the ZapperBox, please visit their official website.