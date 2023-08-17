Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak Revealed as Next Free Game on Epic Games Store

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak, developed by Blackbird Interactive and published by Gearbox Software, has been announced as the next free game on the Epic Games Store. This ground-based RTS game serves as a prequel to the classic Homeworld games. Starting from August 24 to August 31, players will be able to claim the game for free on the Epic Games Store PC marketplace.

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak will replace Dodo Peak, a retro platformer, and Black Book, a narrative-driven RPG with card-based combat, as the current free titles on the store until August 24.

Epic Games Store has a history of giving away free games to its users. Last year, they offered a total of 99 free titles, with a combined worth of $2,240. Users claimed over 700 million free titles during this period.

Epic Games recently hinted that players can expect more high-profile exclusives to be announced for the Epic Games Store in the future.

In other news, Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games announced a delay in the release date of Alan Wake 2. Originally scheduled for October 17, the game’s release has been pushed back to October 27. It will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

The developers stated that the delay was intended to provide more breathing room for other game launches in October, allowing players to fully enjoy their favorite games during that time.